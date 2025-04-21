Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans after a Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to improve their defensive unit at the end of the season, and they have identified Dean Huijsen and Nathan Collins as potential targets.

Both players have done quite well in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that Arsenal are keeping tabs on them. It will be interesting to see if they decide to submit an official offer for the two players in the coming months.

Arsenal are one of the best teams in the country, and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for the two defenders. They will look to compete for major trophies in the coming season, and Arsenal could provide him with that opportunity.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the two players, and they want them to complement the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

He said to TBR: “One other thing I find interesting is Arsenal looking for another central defender – Dean Huijsen and Nathan Collins are two they are looking at, and they insist they want them to compliment Saliba and Gabriel.”

Arsenal want Dean Huijsen and Nathan Collins

Huijsen has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can win the race for the Bournemouth defender. The Spaniard is a prodigious talent with a bright future, and he could be a key player for Arsenal in the long term.

As far as Collins is concerned, the 23-year-old has impressed with Brentford, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for a bigger club. The move to Arsenal could be the ideal next step in his development, and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can get the deal done. Collins was on the radar of Manchester United last summer.