Liverpool are interested in signing the Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Nigerian International has been in fine form for the Italian club, and a report from Corriere Dello Sport claims that Liverpool like the player. They will face competition from Juventus for his signature. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to pay the asking price of €60 million for the versatile attacker.

The player has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Lookman has 25 goal contributions this season, and he has proven himself to be a reliable attacker in Italian football. He has been outstanding for Atalanta in the last three seasons. There is no doubt that he has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League as well. He has played for Everton, Leicester City and Fulham in the past. His numbers are quite mediocre for the aforementioned clubs, but joining a big club could bring out the best in him. Furthermore, he was a young player during his time with the three English clubs, and they were struggling at the time.

Ademola Lookman could fancy Liverpool move

Lookman will feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League, and he will look to make his mark in England with Liverpool if the move goes through. The reported asking price could be a bit of a problem for the Reds. They need to improve the other areas of their squad as well.

The former England youth international is capable of slotting anywhere across the front three, and he could improve Liverpool going forward. He could prove to be a major upgrade on Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool need more depth in the attacking unit, and it is no surprise that they are looking at the 27-year-old. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make an offer for him.