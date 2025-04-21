Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, gives a thumbs up after a Premier League match. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, but it seems that the Premier League giants are now set to open contract talks with him.

The player has been linked with the move to Saudi Arabia in recent months. A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool will open contract talks with the player towards the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will open talks over a new deal with Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz as well. Both players have been quite important for the club this season, and it is no surprise that Liverpool wants to keep them at the club for the long term.

Jota has been quite underwhelming this season, and he has struggled with persistent injury problems. The player is 28, and he is unlikely to get any better. This could have been the right opportunity for Liverpool to cash in on him and bring in a younger alternative.

Liverpool should cash in on Diogo Jota

Liverpool have already secured the future of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. However, the decision to offer Jota a new contract is quite surprising. The player is clearly on the decline, and he has not been able to perform at a high level this season.

There is no doubt that the Portuguese international is a useful player, but Liverpool should be aiming higher if they want to win league title and the champions League next season.

Jota earns £140k-a-week, and he has scored just six league goals this season. Liverpool should reconsider their decision to offer him a new deal in the summer. There is no doubt that he has been a useful servant for the club over the last few seasons, but this is the right time for Liverpool to move him on and bring in an upgrade.