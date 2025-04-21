Man United decide to make two big moves as Ruben Amorim makes transfer decision

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United were defeated by Wolves at home in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was their 15th defeat in the league this season, match which showed how much they need a proven goal scorer at the club.

Rasmus Hojlund has scored just one goal in his last 28 games for the club and once again struggled to finish the chances he received in the match against Wolves.

Having scored just 38 goals in 33 Premier League games this season, it is clear what Man United need in the summer transfer window.

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United are ready to target a move for a striker and a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Early in his reign at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim had decided that he needs a new goalkeeper at the club to provide competition to Andre Onana.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper has made some high profile errors this season, just like he did last season.

His poor consistency level is set to force the club to look for a new goalkeeper in the market.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is being targeted by the club for a move in the summer.

Man United need a new goalkeeper and striker

Along with competition for Onana, the Red Devils are looking for a lethal goal scorer to solve their goal scoring issues.

The pressure is mounting on Man United’s management to address this issue swiftly.

Securing a seasoned goal scorer could be pivotal in revitalising the team’s attacking options and improving their standings in the league.​

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, is being targeted to solve the club’s goal scoring issues.

Along with Osimhen, 12-goal Premier League striker Liam Delap of Ipswich Town is on the radar of the club.

