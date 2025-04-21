Man United ready to go all out for £50 million English star due to Rashford’s uncertain future

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as a primary transfer target for the upcoming summer window, according to The Sun.

Manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly eager to secure the dynamic midfielder’s services to enhance the team’s creativity and attacking options.​

With Marcus Rashford facing an uncertain future at the club after a fall-out with Amorim this season, the Red Devils are in the market to sign a creative presence in the midfield who can enhance their attack.

26-year-old has been a consistent performer for Palace, contributing 33 goals and 28 assists since his arrival from Queens Park Rangers in 2020.

Eze’s contract with Crystal Palace includes a £68 million release clause, which becomes active at the end of the season.

However, Palace are looking to welcome offers in the range of £50 million for the England international.

Man United face competition from Aston Villa to sign the Palace midfielder who are also monitoring him closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

If Aston Villa lose out on the permanent signing of Rashford, they are set to target a move for Eze this summer.

Man United ready to use Marcus Rashford in a swap deal

United hold advantage in the race to sign Eze because they can offer Rashford in a swap deal to Palace.

Amorim’s side are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window in order to address the issues facing their squad.

They are looking to sign a new striker, a new midfielder as well as a new defender in order to improve the level of their squad.

The Red Devils are actively chasing Nigeria international attacker Victor Osimhen due to their struggles in attack this season.

Lyon star Rayan Cherki, who was impressive against United in their Europa League clash, is also attracting the attention of Old Trafford officials.

