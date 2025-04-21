Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during a press conference. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has been a key player for Sunderland, and he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Championship. According to Fichajes, Manchester United are keen on securing his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer to sign the 19-year-old. They could open talks to sign him in the coming months.

Bellingham is highly rated across the country, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Manchester United. He will add technical ability, physicality, and control in the middle of the park. Manchester United have quality young players like Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo. Bellingham could form a solid partnership with them in the middle of the park.

Chelsea are keen on the player. The midfielder is thought to be on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace as well.

The 19-year-old has been hailed as “an absolute freak of nature” because of his physicality. He has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and the opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Jobe Bellingham could fancy Man United move

Manchester United have not been at their best in recent seasons, but they have formidable resources. They have quality players at their disposal as well. With a few intelligent additions in the summer, they might be able to challenge for major trophies once again.

They have an impressive track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help Bellingham fulfil his tremendous potential. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

The 19-year-old has proven himself in the Championship, and he will look to test himself in the top flight now. He is likely to be tempted to join the Red Devils if the opportunity presents itself.