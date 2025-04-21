Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, embraces with Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old French winger has done quite well for Monaco this season, and he has six goals and 10 assists to his name in all competitions. He is highly rated across Europe, and Akliouche could develop into a top-class player for Manchester United if they can get the deal done.

According to a report from French publication L’Equipe, the player is valued at around €70-80 million. However, a deal could be done for a fee of around €50 million this summer. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player. They will face competition from cross-town rivals, Manchester City.

Newcastle United have scouted the player this season as well.

Man United could use Maghnes Akliouche

It is no secret that Manchester United need attacking reinforcements. The 23-year-old is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. Manchester United are in desperate need of a quality wide player who will add some much needed unpredictability to their attack. The French international is highly rated across Europe and Manchester United could groom him into a future star.

Monaco captain Denis Zakaria said to GFFN earlier this season. “We see him progressing. He is a different player to the one from the start of last season. Before he was a bit of a ‘kid’ but he has matured. In his game, he often makes the right decisions. He is really a very good player”.

The opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United will be quite exciting for the young player. Meanwhile, Manchester City could be an attractive destination for him as well.

They have a world-class squad and a world-class manager at their disposal. They have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and the player might be attracted to the idea of joining them. They need to add more depth in the wide areas as well. Jack Grealish has been linked with an exit in the summer, and Akliouche could be a quality alternative.

Both clubs have the finances to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen where Akliouche ends up.