Man United player who has ‘fearless attitude’ becomes no.1 target of Euro giants

Napoli are intensifying their efforts to sign Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, with manager Antonio Conte reportedly instructing the club to pursue the Argentine winger “whatever the cost”, according to Calciomercato.

Napoli had a bid rejected for the Man United winger in the January transfer window but the Italian giants are ready to try their luck again this summer after making the Argentinian their number one transfer target.

The Italian side had a €50 million (£42 million) bid rejected for the Man United youngster.

Napoli wanted to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January and that is why they tabled an offer for the United star.

There is interest from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid as well in the services of the Man United winger but they did not make any offer for the youngster.

United had initially set his valuation at around £60 million but are reportedly open to negotiations.

Garnacho, a product of Man United’s academy, has emerged as a valuable asset due to his homegrown status, which allows any transfer fee to be recorded as pure profit under financial fair play regulations.

With United looking to raise funds for their summer transfer business, the likes of Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Antony are expected to be sold by the club.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the situation surrounding Garnacho’s future remains open.

Napoli are looking to sell Victor Osimhen this summer which would ensure that they have the cash to complete the signing of Garnacho.

Man United star is highly rated by the Italian manager

Napoli boss Conte is an admirer of Garnacho and feels he could become a better player in Italy under his management.

Talksport pundit Tony Cascarino has praised Garnacho for his ‘fearless attitude’ in his playing style.

Another player who is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford is striker Rasmus Hojlund who has now score just one goal in the last 28 games for the Red Devils.

The Denmark international is struggling to perform and United are looking for a more proven goal scorer in the market.

Ruben Amorim’s side are chasing Napoli’s Osimhen which could ease the negotiations between the two sides.

