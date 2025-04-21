Christian Eriksen, Andre Onana and Harry Maguire of Manchester United look dejected. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been criticised for his disappointing performances, and Diogo Costa is being eyed as his replacement.

According to a report from Correio Da Manha, Manchester United are looking at potential alternatives, and they have sent scouts to watch Diogo Costa in action for FC Porto.

Onana has been quite disappointing for Manchester United, and his error-prone performances have cost his team valuable points. It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old can improve in the coming weeks and convince Manchester United to stay with him.

On the other hand, Costa has done quite well for Porto, and the 25-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition. He would be a younger and better alternative to the Cameroon international.

Costa is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. He has a €75 million release clause in his contract, and Porto will want a premium for him. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can negotiate a reasonable deal for the player.

Diogo Costa coud fancy Man United move

The opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United will be quite exciting for the goalkeeper. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to compete in the Premier League regularly. Regular football in England could help you improve further. The 25-year-old is still relatively young for a goalkeeper, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class goalkeeper for Manchester United.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United, and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly next season. They will need quality additions during the summer transfer window in order to turn things around. Signing a reliable goalkeeper in the summer should be one of their top priorities.