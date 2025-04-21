David Ornstein names player Liverpool will have to sell in order to sign 21-year-old target

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool would have to sell either Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas if they want to sign Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

The Reds are looking to sign a new left-back this summer after the poor performances of Robertson this season.

Even with Tsimikas at the club, manager Arne Slot is not confident about the options he has at left-back and he is ready to enter the market to strengthen that position.

Having made only one signing in the summer transfer window last summer when the Reds only signed Federico Chiesa, the Premier League leaders are expected to be more active in the summer.

They could have two new full-backs next season with the club targeting a move for Kerkez and also looking for options in the market for Real Madrid bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ornstein has claimed that any deal to bring Kerkez to Anfield this summer would force the club to either sell Robertson or Tsimikas.

He said on NBC Sports:

“Milos Kerkez, for example [is a transfer target], at Bournemouth, but that would require one of Robertson or Tsimikas to depart.”

Liverpool are searching the market for a new left-back

The 21-year-old Kerkez has been one of the best players for Bournemouth this season and he has shown he is destined to play for a bigger club.

The Hungarian youngster is good in defense as well as in attack which would suit the playing style of Slot at Anfield.

The logical move from the Reds would be to offload Tsimikas this summer as he hardly plays for them and the experience of Robertson could be used to ease Kerkez into the team.

It is a position that needs focus from the Liverpool hierarchy since Robertson has been out of form this season which is hardly a surprise since he is past his peak.

