Real Madrid targeting move for Man City star called ‘unbelievable player’ by Guardiola

Real Madrid are looking to strengthen their squad this summer by targeting a move for a Manchester City player.

The Spanish giants are struggling this season after being knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal at the quarterfinal stage.

Los Blancos are also second in La Liga title race with Barcelona the outstanding favourites to win the league title.

In order to make their squad more competitive for next season and to challenge for silverware again, they are ready to make a move for one of Premier League’s best players.

According to Sport Bild, Real Madrid are interested in signing Man City midfielder Rodri this summer.

The Spanish giants are looking for a replacement of Toni Kroos who retired from the game last summer.

There is a huge gap in the midfield at Madrid and their struggles this season can be easily seen as the Spanish giants have been unable to link the midfield to their attack.

With Luka Modric not being the same player he was a few years ago and the others not being good enough to fill the void left by Kroos, the Spanish giants want Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or by beating Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, to become a part of their team.

Man City star Rodri is being targeted by Real Madrid

While praising the Spaniard, Pep Guardiola said:

“He’s an unbelievable player. He’s the best midfield player in the current world by far.”

Rodri’s absence this season has been felt hugely by Man City who are not in the running to win the league or the Champions League.

The Euro 2024 winner suffered a serious injury this season that ruled him out of the season resulting in Guardiola’s side struggling in the midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Rodri would be interested in a move to Real Madrid after playing for their biggest rivals Atletico Madrid in the past.

Man City, who are set to lose Kevin De Bruyne this summer, would not be able to cope with the loss of the Belgian as well as Rodri in the same summer.

