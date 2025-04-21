Report: Arsenal open talks with striker who averages more than a goal per game

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, aiming to secure his signature ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old Swedish international has been in prolific form, netting 47 goals and providing 11 assists in 46 appearances this season.

His exceptional performances have attracted interest from several top clubs, but Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is a known admirer of Gyokeres and is spearheading the club’s efforts to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are seeking to strengthen their forward line, especially after injuries to key players like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus impacted their title challenge.

In addition to Arsenal, Manchester United have shown interest in Gyökeres, with manager Ruben Amorim keen on reuniting with his former player.

However, Arsenal’s proactive approach and Champions League qualification might give them an edge in securing the striker’s services.

Sporting Lisbon striker is open to a move to Arsenal

Gyokeres is reportedly favoring a move to Arsenal, attracted by the club’s recent success and the opportunity to play under Mikel Arteta.​

Considering the quality of the attacker and the form he has shown this season, the biggest clubs in the world will be looking to finalise a deal for him this summer.

The good news for the Gunners is that the player himself wants a move to the Emirates Stadium which means half of the job is already done for them.

Arteta’s team have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko in the past as well as experienced striker Victor Osimhen but now Gyokeres has moved ahead of both of them to become the club’s leading transfer target this summer.

The Gunners are keeping their options open at the moment and have also contacted Lille striker Jonathan David to discuss a summer move.

