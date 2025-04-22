Arsenal add English striker to shortlist after a change in their transfer approach

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Signing a striker in the summer transfer window is a priority for Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to add more firepower to their attack after this season after failing to win the Premier League title.

Liverpool are just three points away from winning the league and it is only a matter of time before their title win is confirmed.

In order to challenge for silverware again next season, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Andre Berta have made plans to strengthen the squad this summer with a view to bringing in players who can make an immediate impact at the club.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap as part of a broader shift in their transfer strategy under new sporting director, according to Football Transfers.

This approach focuses on signing players who can make an immediate impact, moving away from the club’s previous focus on nurturing young talent.

22-year-old Delap has caught the attention of the biggest clubs in the Premier League with his goal scoring ability and his physicality.

The English attacker has scored 12 goals for Ipswich Town this season who have largely struggled in the league this season but Delap has still managed to impress.

Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins, who the Gunners failed to sign in the January transfer window, is another name on the shortlist at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are keen on signing more than one striker

The report has also named Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres who is being targeted by the North London club.

As far as interest in Delap is concerned, the Gunners see him as a rotational option to someone like Gyokeres who can straight away become the first choice at the club.

Due to this reason, the club have decided not to pursue a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Players like Watkins and Gyokeres are the club’s first choice with Delap acting as a supporting striker to them.

It shows the ambition of the Gunners who are ready to do whatever it takes to sign a proven goal scorer this summer.

Arteta’s team are also interested in a move for Barcelona’s Raphinha but the attacker prefers to stay in La Liga.

