Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Tuttosport, Newcastle United are keen on the Serbian international, and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

They will face competition from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United as well.

Vlahovic has a contract with the Italian club until 2026, and they will look to sell him in the summer. They will not want to lose the 25-year-old on a free transfer.

The striker has 14 goals and 5 assists to his name this season and he has the quality and the physicality to succeed in English football. Newcastle have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak for goals, and signing another reliable striker could turn them into a formidable side.

They will be competing in European football next season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality.

Arsenal, Man United and Tottenham want Dusan Vlahovic

Gabriel Jesus has been quite underwhelming for Arsenal, and they need a reliable goal scorer. The lack of a clinical finisher has cost them dearly, and the Serbian could solve their goal-scoring problems.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need someone who can share the goal-scoring burden with Dominic Solanke. The England international striker has had a mixed debut season at the club. Signing another quality striker could make a huge difference for Tottenham in the final third.

Finally, Manchester United have looked toothless in the attack this season. Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee is still getting to grips with English football, and Rasmus Hojlund has not been able to hit top form either.

They need to bring in a quality striker in the summer and the Serbian has proven himself in Italy. He has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League well and he could transform Manchester United in the attack. They were hoping to sign the Serbian in a part-exchange deal, but that has fallen through.

A move to the Premier League could be exciting for the Serbian striker, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.