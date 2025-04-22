Arsenal stance on signing ‘fantastic’ striker has emerged; club director has decided

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is reportedly prioritising the signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as a key component of the club’s summer transfer strategy, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners are looking to add a new striker to their squad in order to address the issues they have faced this season.

Long term injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have hampered the title hopes of Mikel Arteta’s team.

They are set to finish in second position once again just like the last two seasons.

Gyokeres has been in exceptional form, scoring 90 goals in 96 appearances for Sporting, making him one of Europe’s most prolific forwards.

Berta, who previously admired Gyokeres during his tenure at Atletico Madrid, believes the 26-year-old Swedish international could make an immediate impact at Arsenal.

Arsenal have conducted thorough background checks on Gyokeres, receiving positive reports regarding his character and his quality.

They are now set to make a move for him to make him the leader of their attack next season.

Arsenal will face competition to sign Viktor Gyokeres

With the striker scoring goals for fun this season, it is going to be difficult for the Gunners to sign him since competition will be tough for his signature.

Arteta’s team can offer him Champions League football unlike other clubs chasing the Sweden international striker.

In addition to Gyokeres, Arsenal are also monitoring other strikers, including Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike.

However, there are concerns about whether these younger players can deliver immediate results.

The North London club want a striker who can make an impact straight away and take them over the line when it comes to the Premier League title race.

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac praised Gyokeres by calling him ‘fantastic’.

The Gunners have also made contact with Lille attacker Jonathan David.

