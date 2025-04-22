Arsenal tipped to complete stunning £70m midfielder signing to replace Thomas Partey

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal may have to look for a new midfielder in the summer transfer window because of the uncertain future of some of their players.

Thomas Partey, who has been highly impressive this season for the Gunners, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

There is nothing certain about his future and he could be offloaded to make way for a new midfielder.

Jorginho could also be heading out of the club which would force the Gunners to step into the market to sign a new central midfielder.

The North London club have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

However, former England international Owen Hargreaves has suggested that Arsenal should consider signing a £70 million-rated midfielder to replace Partey at the club.

Hargreaves has named Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as the player the Gunners should target this summer for a place in their midfield.

While speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Youtube channel, Hargreaves said:

‘Someone I like is Adam Wharton.

‘He gets in your team [Arsenal].

‘If Mikel Arteta saw him he’d go, “that’s my guy”. Say if Thomas Partey leaves, Wharton is a player.

‘The thing with Adam that’s crazy is his vision. He’s two steps ahead. His reading of the game when you watch him… his vision and his touch is almost as good as anyone.

‘I would like him at Manchester United but I think that system is very niche and you need legs to play in that position under Ruben Amorim.’

Adam Wharton to Arsenal?

Wharton has impressed Premier League clubs with his performances in the last two seasons.

The young midfielder was even called up to the England squad by former manager Gareth Southgate.

The Gunners may have to pay around £70m for the Palace star but he could be ideal for their midfield and become the passer and the controller in the middle of the park that they need.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Wharton which may make things difficult for the Gunners.

