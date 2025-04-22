Marcus Rashford (Photo by Imago)

Marcus Rashford looks to have no future at Man United, and it is inevitable that he will depart his boyhood club on a permanent basis. As things stand, Aston Villa would be favourites to retain his services, but it is not yet certain that they will aim to do so.

Rashford joined Aston Villa during the winter transfer window after falling out of favour at Man United under new head coach Ruben Amorim. Things have gone fairly well at Villa Park, and he could stay on a permanent basis as there was a £40m option to buy included in agreement between the two clubs.

Rashford deal could depend on Aston Villa end of season form

Villa have yet to decide whether they will seek out a permanent deal for Rashford, but as football finance expert Stefan Borson has told Football Insider, it would not depend on PSG. Rather, it may well come down to whether Unai Emery’s side finish inside the Champions League places in the Premier League.

“It would be interesting to see what the date is on the option. It’s probably 30 June, so they’ll be able to make a decision right at the end. The thing is, rather than PSR, it’s probably more dependent on Champions League qualification.

“Because if you do the maths on the incremental cost of Rashford in this season, the point is it makes no difference. If you buy Rashford on 30 June, it doesn’t impact your PSR position for this season at all because all of the amortisation is next season. They have already got to pay his wages, whatever that proportion is. They have already got to pay that for this particular PSR season, so their PSR impact is for next season.

“Of course, the PSR impact for next season will be dependent on the Champions League. It will just make a very material difference to their calculation and to what the numbers look like, with the profits and everything else.”