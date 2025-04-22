Aston Villa winger is looking for immediate exit from the club due to Unai Emery

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had an impressive season as Unai Emery’s team reached the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

They are still fighting in the league to qualify for the Champions League next but not everything is well at the club.

Some of the players, who have not seen enough playing time this season, are not happy with Emery and are looking to move away from the club.

According to GiveMeSport, Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is ready to leave the club this summer after his lack of game time at Villa Park this season.

With Emery signing Donyell Malen, Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford in the winter transfer window, Bailey moved down the pecking order at the club and because of the new arrivals, his playing time was reduced.

In Emery’s defense, the replacements bought by Villa have been impressive, particularly Asensio and Rashford but that has not gone down well with Bailey who now wants to leave the club for a new adventure.

Bailey, who joined Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, has shown flashes of brilliance during his tenure but has also faced challenges with consistency and injuries.

Despite these hurdles, he has managed to contribute significantly when fit, showcasing his pace and attacking quality on the wing.

Leon Bailey has no future at Aston Villa

With Villa reportedly eyeing new attacking talents, Bailey might seek opportunities elsewhere to secure consistent playing time and further his career.

As the summer transfer window approaches, both the club and Bailey will need to assess their positions.

For Villa, decisions will revolve around the need and the requirement of the squad.

For Bailey, the focus will be on finding a platform that offers both stability and the chance to make a substantial impact.

Aston Villa are expected to strengthen their attacking options this summer with Emery looking to make a move for Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has also been linked with a move to Villa Park.

