Chelsea are interested in signing the Como midfielder Nico Paz at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has done quite while for the Italian club this season, and he has six goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions. His performances have attracted the attention of top clubs, and a report from Fichajes claims that Tottenham are monitoring him as well.

The report claims that Chelsea are better placed to secure his signature and they could offer €30 million to get the deal done. The Argentine International is highly rated, and he could develop into a top-class player in future.

Arsenal and Manchester City have scouted him as well.

Chelsea and Tottenham keen on Nico Paz

Chelsea need more creativity and technical ability in the final third, and Paz would be a quality addition. He could form a quality partnership with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in the middle of the park. Chelsea have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and creativity. The arrival of the 20-year-old Argentina midfielder will certainly help Chelsea improve, and it will add some much-needed depth to the side as well.

The talented young midfielder has proven his quality in Italy, and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.

The Blues are pushing for Champions League qualification, and it will be interesting to see if they can finish in the top four this season. They will be an attractive destination for players if they manage to qualify for the premier European competition next season.

Similarly, Tottenham need more creativity in the final third as well. James Maddison can be quite inconsistent, and the 20-year-old could compete with the England international for a starting spot.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. If Chelsea managed to sign him for €30 million, the deal could look like a major bargain.