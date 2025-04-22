Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, arrives prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are lining up a summer move for the Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, and he could cost around €70 million.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea have already initiated moves to sign the 29-year-old striker, and they will face competition from European heavyweights like AC Milan and Juventus.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in a quality striker, and the Bundesliga star could be the ideal acquisition for them. He has proven himself in German football over the years, and he was outstanding for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this season.

The striker scored 13 goals and picked up five assists in 14 Champions League games this season. He has been quite impressive in the other competitions as well, with 29 goals and eight assists in total this season.

Chelsea could use Serhou Guirassy

Chelsea have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for goals and creativity. Signing another reliable goal-scorer could prove to be a wise decision. While Jackson has shown improvement this season, Chelsea need more quality in the attack, especially if they manage to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification for the next season.

Signing a proven performer like Guirassy would be ideal. He has shown his quality in the Champions League, and he could succeed in the Premier League as well. The player is at the peak of his powers, and he will want to compete at the highest level.

This could be his final opportunity to move to a top European league. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for him. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past.

The striker is valued at €70 million, and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay up.