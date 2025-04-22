Chelsea transfer news: Blues join Man United and Man City in race to sign £64.5m goalkeeper

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are set to have a busy summer transfer window once again in order to strengthen their squad.

Enzo Maresca made some high-profile signings like Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho and others in the summer transfer window last year.

The Blues had an impressive start to the season but since the start of this year, they have failed to fulfill their potential and are currently fighting to finish in the top four of the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Premier League giants have reached the semifinal of the UEFA Conference League this season but most of the teams in that competition are below the level of the London club.

One of the areas that Maresca is interested in improving is the goalkeeping position after first choice Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made some prominent errors this season.

According to Teamtalk, Chelsea have reignited their pursuit of FC Porto’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa, as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international has been on Chelsea’s radar, with the club previously making an approach last summer that didn’t materialise.

Now, with uncertainties surrounding their current goalkeeping options, the Blues are keen to secure Costa’s services.

Costa’s consistent displays have earned him accolades, including being named the Primeira Liga’s Goalkeeper of the Season twice.

Chelsea face competition to sign the 25-year-old goalkeeper

Chelsea’s renewed interest comes amidst competition from other European giants.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with Costa, viewing him as a potential long-term solution between the posts.

Porto, aware of the growing interest in their prized asset, have set a release clause of €75 million (£64.5 million) for Costa.

It may not be easy for the Blues to sign the Portugal international goalkeeper but if they can beat their Premier League rivals to sign him, it would be a massive statement of intent from Maresca’s team.

Chelsea are also competing against United to sign Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap.

David Ornstein discloses three-name striker shortlist as Chelsea target new signings