“I think there’s a chance” – Insider claims Liverpool star could make sensational U-turn

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

For the last few months, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from Liverpool to join Real Madrid.

The defender scored Liverpool’s winning goal against Leicester City at the weekend which moved them closer to the Premier League title.

The England international has still not signed a new contract at the club due to the interest from Real Madrid but after reports of Carlo Ancelotti being removed as the manager of the Spanish giants, the Liverpool defender is having second thoughts about joining them.

Real Madrid have made Alexander-Arnold their primary target for the summer transfer window but the move could now take a sensational U-turn with the player having doubts about leaving his boyhood club for the Spanish giants.

Mick Brown has claimed there is a chance that Alexander-Arnold might consider staying at Anfield this summer.

“I think there’s a chance he stays at Liverpool,” he told Football Insider.

“It’s gone on throughout the season, there’s been so much talk, but it’s not signed yet.

“There’s definitely something in the fact that Carlo Ancelotti might be leaving Real Madrid.

“That might give Trent a reason to question his decision whether he goes or he doesn’t.

“It looks to me like Madrid are entering a rebuilding phase, and that will cause uncertainty for Trent Alexander-Arnold because he might not fit under a new manager.

“He knew Ancelotti from his time on Merseyside and that played a big part in the interest.

“All of a sudden, this twist has been thrown in at the last minute, so he’ll be asking questions and perhaps having second thoughts.

“The possibility is there that he might, under pressure from fans and from the club, stay at Liverpool.“

Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool?

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Liverpool star but the fans would be encouraged by this update.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have already signed new deals at the club and Alexander-Arnold is the only one who is currently facing an uncertain future.

The right-back has received severe criticism from the fans over delaying the decision on his future. Stanger things have happened in football and what looked like a certainty a while ago has now changed into a completely different situation.

The Premier League leaders are working behind the scenes to sign a new right-back in case the 26-year-old moves to Real Madrid.

The Merseyside club are also targeting a move for a new centre-back and Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is the player they are chasing.

Liverpool star tipped to leave the club this summer because ‘Slot just isn’t having him’