Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, looks on. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha has been linked with a return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

According to a report from Christian Falk, the experienced midfielder would be open to joining West Ham United in the summer.

He has struggled for regular game time at the German club, and he has fallen down the pecking order. Palhinha is behind the likes of Leon Goretzka in the pecking order, and it would make sense for him to leave the German club in the summer.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and a move back to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He was outstanding for Fulham in the Premier League, and returning to his comfort zone could bring out the best in him once again.

West Ham need a quality defensive midfielder, and the 29-year-old Portuguese international would be the ideal fit. He will help them tighten up at the back and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can secure an agreement with the German giants.

West Ham could use Joao Palhinha

Palhinha is a proven performer in the Premier League, and it would be a no-risk signing for the London club.

It has been a disappointing season for West Ham, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need to bring in quality players in order to do well next year. Signing a quality defensive midfielder should be one of their priorities.

Palhinha will be desperate to get back to his best and his determination to succeed will be an added bonus for West Ham if they managed to get the deal done.

It is fair to assume that Bayern Munich could let the player leave for the right offer. He is not an indispensable asset for them, and they could look to recoup the money they paid for him.