“A bit of a free run” – Journalist claims Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign PL star

Liverpool have been backed to complete the signing of Premier League defender early in the summer.

The Reds are looking to sign a new central defender despite Virgil Van Dijk signing a new contract at the club.

The Premier League leaders are expected to be busy in the summer to strengthen their squad having spent little money in the last two transfer windows.

With the club being on the verge of winning the league title, they would be financially strong to spend big this summer and as per journalist David Lynch, the Reds are the favourites to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The Spaniard had also been linked with a move to Real Madrid but the Spanish giants are not too interested in bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving Arne Slot’s Liverpool side to have a free run at the defender.

While speaking on his Youtube channel, the journalist said:

“The biggest spanner in the works could be Real Madrid, and by all accounts they would be the player’s preference because obviously he represents Spain and would love to play for Real Madrid, but it doesn’t seem at the moment like they’re gonna follow up on their interest.

“That could leave Liverpool with a bit of a free run, and I think there’s no doubt that, if they do get that, Dean Huijsen would be a very smart signing.

“From everyone you speak to, this is something that’s gonna be resolved quite early in the window, so maybe we won’t have to wait too long to find out if he’s gonna be a Liverpool player, but he is a very interesting potential target.”

Dean Huijsen would be an ideal signing for Liverpool

It would be a strong statement of intent from Liverpool if they can wrap up the signing of Huijsen early in the window.

Clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal are also showing interest in securing the services of the Spanish defender.

However, at the moment, it is Slot’s Liverpool side who are looking the most likely to win the race to sign him.

The 20-year-old defender is known for his game awareness and his passing ability which would be a huge asset to the Merseyside club.

