Leeds to miss out on Newcastle star as deal deemed “too difficult”

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope (Photo by Imago)

Leeds confirmed their return to the Premier League on Monday, and attention has now turned to next season. Specifically, there will now be a lot of focus on improving Daniel Farke’s squad so that immediately relegation can be avoided.

And one of the obvious moves that Leeds will look to do is sign a new goalkeeper. Illan Meslier has come in for a lot of criticism over the last few weeks, and he was recently dropped by Farke after a number of high-profile clangers.

Leeds do not want Meslier to remain as first-choice goalkeeper, and there is even talk that he could be sold. As such, efforts are being stepped up to replace him, but one candidate looks to have already been ruled out.

Leeds set to miss out on signing Nick Pope

As per NUFCBlog, Leeds have shown interest in Nick Pope, who could be replaced as Newcastle’s starting goalkeeper next season amid reported interest from the Carabao Cup winners in James Trafford. But according to the report, a deal is considered to be “too dear and difficult” for the newly-promoted Premier League side.

As such, they have started to set their sights elsewhere. Sam Johnstone, who looks set to leave Wolves this summer, is on their radar, while there has also been interest shown in Angus Gunn, who could leave Norwich City in the summer as a free agent.

Pope has proven himself to be a Premier League-quality goalkeeper over the last few years, so it is no surprise that Leeds have shown interest in bringing him to Elland Road. But the fact that Newcastle will be determined to extract as much as possible from a deal – due to their PSR situation – looks to have curtailed any chances of an agreement between the two clubs.