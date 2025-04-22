Players take the knee during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz continues to attract the interest of the biggest clubs in Europe after successful seasons spent at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old German midfielder has become one of the most talked-about names on the transfer market because of his technical ability, game intelligence and potential. He has picked up 15 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season. He has been labelled as a “genius” by the Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Real Madrid stands out among the clubs that want to add Florian Wirtz’s talents to their roster. The Spanish giants are reportedly looking at him as a potential replacement for the Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr. There have been rumours that he could be heading to Saudi Arabia, and Real Madrid believe that the German International could be a quality alternative.

German giants Bayern Munich are keen on Wirtz as well. The club is preparing a serious offer to convince Leverkusen, while continuing negotiations with the player’s representatives.

Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal keen on Florian Wirtz

Meanwhile, Manchester City are also looking at Wirtz to strengthen their midfield under Pep Guardiola. Kevin De Bruyne has announced his departure at the end of the season, and Manchester City plan to get rid of Jack Grealish in the summer. The German midfielder could come in as an alternative.

Manchester City are not the only Premier League club keen on the talented midfielder, and they will face competition from Liverpool and Arsenal. Liverpool have identified Wirtz as a summer transfer target, and it will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature. They could use more creativity and technical ability in the final third.

Similarly, Arsenal have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for creativity and goals from the central areas of the midfield. Wirtz could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He is capable of operating as a wide player as well. The player has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Bayer Leverkusen want to extend Wirtz’s contract until 2028. Any club hoping to sign the player will have to shell out a fee of around €120-130 million.