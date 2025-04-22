West Ham United players huddle on pitch. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Bolavip, the midfielder is set to leave the club in the summer, and he is ready to accept a huge pay cut in order to join Flamengo. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee now.

Paqueta was linked with top clubs in recent months but he faces a lifetime ban if he is found guilty of the charges levelled against him for spot fixing. It seems that the player is now ready to return to his homeland.

It would be wise of West Ham to cash in on the player and bring in a quality replacement in the summer. There is no doubt that he has been a quality servant for West Ham since joining the club, but this is the right time for the two parties to go their separate ways.

Flamengo need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and signing the Brazilian would be a wise decision for them as well. The 27-year-old playmaker has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he could improve the Brazilian outfit immensely.

West Ham need to replace Lucas Paqueta

Meanwhile, the report via Hammers News claims that West Ham could demand around £20 million for the Brazilian midfielder. It remains to be seen whether Flamengo can afford to pay that for the Brazilian international.

Paqueta is at the peak of his powers, and he could be a key player for the Brazilian club if he joins them.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if West Ham can replace in adequately. The technically gifted midfielder can slot into multiple roles, and he has helped West Ham defensively as well as creatively.