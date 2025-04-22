Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester City are interested in signing the Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

According to a report via Manchester World, they could submit and offer to sign the Italian midfielder at the end of the season.

Tonali has established himself as a key player for Newcastle, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester City. The defensive midfielder is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact if he joins the Premier League champions.

Man City could use Sandro Tonali

Manchester City have struggled in the absence of Rodri this season. They could use a backup defensive midfielder, and the Newcastle star could be the ideal acquisition. His arrival will not only allow Pep Guardiola to rotate the Spanish international midfielder more often, but the Italian could form a solid midfield pivot alongside the Spaniard as well.

Manchester City have looked vulnerable defensively this season, and the likes of Tonali and Rodri could help them tighten up at the back.

The opportunity to move to Manchester City could be quite exciting for the player, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a deal. Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the country, and they will not want to sell a key player to a direct rival. Also, they will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming season, and they hope to achieve that by selling their best players.

Manchester City could launch a £69 million move for the Italian, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Premier League champions might have to produce an absurd amount of money in order to convince Newcastle to sell the player this summer.