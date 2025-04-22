Pep Guardiola and Daniel Levy (Photo by Getty Images, Imago)

Man City are set to be very busy this summer on the back of a disappointing season, and one area that is to be improved is defence. In particular, right-back has been a problem position since Kyle Walker’s decline in performance and subsequent exit, which is why club bosses will be determined to address it during the transfer window.

In terms of targets, one of Man City’s leading ones is a player that they previously had on their books. Pedro Porro joined from La Liga side Girona back in 2019 before being sold to Sporting CP three years later having not made a single appearance, but now could be the time for him to return.

Porro, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, is considered to be one of the Premier League’s best right-backs, and Pep Guardiola’s style of play is one that he would be very confident in playing.

Tottenham set Pedro Porro asking price amid Man City interest

And the good news for Man City is that a deal could be done this summer. According to TBR Football, Tottenham are open to selling Porro as they see Djed Spence as being the player that wuill take them forward at right-back.

It is reported that Tottenham would consider options in excess of £50m for Porro, and given that Man City have regularly been prepared to spend big on defenders, it would not be a surprise to see them submit an offer in that region during the summer.

A deal could end up being in the interest of all parties this summer, although there would undoubtedly be Tottenham supporters that would not be happy if their club decided to sell Porro – and especially to a Premier League rival. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out.