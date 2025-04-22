Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha at the end of the season.

According to a report from the NY Times, they have held positive talks with the player and his representatives. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.

The Brazilian has a release clause of £62.7 million in his contract, and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line. They are in desperate need of a quality attacker, and the South American could transform them in the attack.

Cunha has been in exceptional form this season, and he has 20 goal contributions in all competitions. He wants to compete at the highest level, and the opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. Even though they have not been their best, they have the resources to build a formidable squad and fight for major trophies.

The player has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool as well.

Ruben Amorim rates Matheus Cunha highly

The player is highly rated by Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, who recently labelled him as a player with real quality.

Amorim said: “(Vitor Pereira) has real quality players — Cunha and all these guys, they have real quality. They are fresh. I just gave the example because I remembered about Matheus — he’s scoring a lot of goals. Just that.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay his release clause. Even though it might be an expensive acquisition, the player is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford. He could prove to be a major upgrade on Manchester United’s current attacking options.