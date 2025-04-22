Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior a the Premier League match vs Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool are keen on signing the RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the two clubs are willing to go head-to-head in order to sign the player, and the 22-year-old is a top target for them. Simons has been hailed as an “exceptional player”.

Leipzig paid €50 million to sign the player, and he has been outstanding for them this season. The report claims that they will demand close to €100 million for the player this summer. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United or Liverpool decides to pay up for him.

Man United and Liverpool need Xavi Simons

Simons is versatile enough to operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Manchester United need someone with his skill set, and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for them.

Players like Antony and Jadon Sancho are likely to be sold permanently in the summer. Manchester United need more goals and creativity on the side. The 22-year-old could be the ideal fit for them. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the player. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could use more quality in the final third as well. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have been quite underwhelming this season, and both players have been linked with a move away from the club. Liverpool will need to bring in better players if they want to continue fighting for the league title and the Champions League. The Dutch International could be the ideal acquisition for them.