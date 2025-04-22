Report: Man United move closer to the signing of £62.5m Premier League attacker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly advancing in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, aiming to secure the Brazilian’s signature ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Daily Mail.

Cunha, who has a £62.5 million release clause, has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest.​

The 25-year-old has been the best performer for Wolves this season, contributing 16 goals and four assists across all competitions.

United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, is reportedly a long-time admirer of Cunha’s versatility and creative ability.

The Portuguese tactician wants to use Cunha in a central role in his tactical setup at Old Trafford.

Discussions between United and Cunha’s representatives are said to be progressing positively, with the club hopeful of finalising personal terms soon.​

The report also adds that signing the former Atletico Madrid forward would allow the Premier League giants to remain compliant with the league’s profit and sustainability regulations.

However, some player departures might be necessary to fund additional transfer activity.

Matheus Cunha prefers to join Man United

While Newcastle United have also expressed interest in Cunha, the player’s preference appears to be a move to Manchester United, drawn by the prospect of being a key figure in Amorim’s rebuilding project.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move for the Brazilian in the past but United have moved ahead of their rivals in the race to sign the Wolves man.

The report also states that the Red Devils are keen to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer but they are facing growing competition from Chelsea for the 22-year-old, who reportedly has a £30 million release clause in his contract.

Man United scouts have also watched goalkeeper Diogo Costa as they aim to replace the struggling Andre Onana this summer.

Amorim hopeful of signing “amazing finisher” for Man United from Premier League rivals