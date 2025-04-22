Man United step up efforts to sign Premier League star compared to Salah and Saka

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly planning to step up efforts to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 25-year-old has been displaying impressive performances in the Premier League this season, scoring 18 goals and registering six assists in 33 appearances.

With United struggling to score goals this season and their wide attackers not contributing much, they are ready to spend big in the summer transfer window to address the issues facing their squad.

Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News has already confirmed how United are targeting a move for goalkeeper and an attacker in the summer transfer window.

There is a desperate need of new additions to the squad after this season in order to change he fortunes of the club who are currently struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Mbuemo is currently the fourth-highest scorer in the English top flight behind Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and Erling Haaland.

He guided his team to beat Brighton 4-2 by scoring a brace and notching up an assist on Sunday.

Now, Fichajes claim that Man Utd want to strengthen the attacking department this summer and have identified Mbeumo as the perfect option, having been impressed by his displays this season.

Man United want to sign Brentford’s 18-goal attacker

The Brentford star will enter the final year of his contract this summer but Thomas Frank’s side have an option to extend his deal by another year.

This summer presents the perfect opportunity for Brentford to cash in on Mbuemo who is currently in the form of his life.

The player could be open to leaving Gtech Community Stadium to take the next step in his career, and Old Trafford could be a tempting destination.

Talksport pundit Jason Cundy has praised Mbuemo by saying:

“Bryan Mbeumo off the right side is as good as anything outside of Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka right now, he is so good.”

The Red Devils are already working to complete the signing of Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha.

