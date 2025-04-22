The Newcastle United team huddle prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could sell the highly rated Lewis Miley at the end of the season so that they can raise funds for their new signings.

According to former Premier League scout Mick brown, the 18-year-old midfielder could be sold to raise pure profit in the summer. Newcastle need to bring in quality additions in the summer, and they need to comply with the financial regulations as well.

It remains to be seen whether any offer comes in for the 18-year-old in the coming weeks. According to Football Insider, a big offer will be accepted for the Newcastle prodigy. He signed a long-term contract with the club last year.

“Eddie Howe has got to make a big decision,” Brown told Football Insider. “The lad has come through the academy system, he’s done well, but can he go on and cement himself in the side to make them a better team? “If the answer to that is no, and I have a feeling it might be when you look at the options they’ve got in his position, they could look to move him on. “With the FFP and PSR thing going on, they feel they can make some decent money from him. “He’s definitely one of the players I can see them looking to cash in on. “Whatever he is sold for would be pure profit, and we know how valuable that is, so if they get a big offer they might have no choice but to accept it.”

Lewis Miley is a prodigious talent

The 18-year-old is highly rated across England, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He needs to play regularly, and a move away from Newcastle might not be too bad for him. He needs to join a club where he will get ample opportunities.

Miley has the quality to establish himself as a Premier League player, and Newcastle could regret their decision to let the player leave in future. He will look to establish himself as a quality player and proves his worth in the top flight.

Newcastle are pushing for Champions League qualification and they need quality players if they are competing in Europe next year. They will need to sell some players and balance the books in order to improve the squad adequately.