Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, aiming to make him their first signing of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has a release clause of £62.5 million in his contract, which United are prepared to activate.

Negotiations between the club and Cunha’s representatives have been described as positive, with personal terms currently under discussion.

However, the Red Devils may have to offload some players in their squad in order to make way for the Brazilian attacker.

According to The Mirror, Man United are looking to part ways with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia in the summer.

Rashford is currently on loan at Aston Villa and they have an option to buy the player permanently but it remains to be seen if they are willing to do that.

Sancho is on loan at Chelsea but their option to sign him permanently has been activated but the Blues could still back out of the transfer if they pay a penalty for it.

Antony has been impressive for Real Betis in La Liga and there is no reason why he should not continue his career there. He has finally managed to find his form after years and now he is looking like the player United signed from Ajax.

Defender Tyrell Malacia is currently at PSV Eindhoven and he does not have a future under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Man United are getting ready to make room for Cunha

Offloading all these players will help the Red Devils with their finances and also assist them in affording Cunha.

The Wolves attacker would solve a lot of issues United are currently facing in terms of creativity and goal scoring.

Along with the above mentioned players, the Red Devils could also get rid of in-form midfielder Casemiro if a suitable offer comes for him.

