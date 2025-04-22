“He can still leave” – Fabrizio Romano claims in-form Man United star could be sold

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering the sale of midfielder Casemiro, despite his recent upturn in form under manager Ruben Amorim.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano indicates that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are open to letting the Brazilian international leave if a suitable offer is presented.

Casemiro, who was initially sidelined in Amorim’s early matches, has since re-established himself as a key player.

He has made 20 appearances under Amorim, contributing three assists and playing a pivotal role in Manchester United’s comeback victory against Olympique Lyonnais.

However, his impressive form might still not earn him a place at Man United next season with the Red Devils looking to make changes to their squad and they are keen on adding younger and more athletic players to their midfield.

In that case, Casemiro might be offloaded this summer despite being one of their best players in recent matches.

While writing for GiveMeSport, Romano reported:

“Yes, it’s still a possibility. If a good proposal for player and club arrives, he can still leave.”

Man United could have a changed midfield next season

Along with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen is another player who is heading out of the club with his deal expiring after this season.

This is going to be the club’s first summer transfer window under Amorim and the club have decided to back the manager to make changes to the squad in order to improve their performances.

While they have reached the Europa League semifinal this season, their performances in the Premier League have been disappointing and they are set to finish in their worst ever position.

Saudi Arabian clubs have previously shown interest in Casemiro but were deterred by his high wages and Man United’s valuation.

Casemiro has one year remaining on his contract and is reportedly keen to fulfill it. However, the club’s financial considerations may influence their decision.

The midfield situation might become a huge concern for the club if Kobbie Mainoo also leaves. The youngster has been linked with a move away from the club.

