“Liverpool will be there” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool interest in £50m defender

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be a part of the race to sign one of the most wanted Premier League defenders.

The Reds are currently looking for a new central defender in the market despite Virgil Van Dijk signing a new contract at the club.

With Ibrahima Konate’s future still not resolved and Joe Gomez suffering fitness issues during his time at Anfield, Arne Slot and the Liverpool management are looking to make a move for a new defender.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will be a part of the race to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

With Real Madrid still not convinced about signing the Spanish defender, Liverpool have the opportunity to win the race to sign him.

Romano has also named Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea as the clubs who are showing serious interest in signing Huijsen.

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast, Romano said:

“I’m hearing that internally at Real Madrid, they have still not decided whether they want to sign a centre-back or not in the summer, how much they want to spend. They have Raul Asencio at the club who is doing very well. So that’s why Real Madrid are not so convinced, not about Huijsen, but about signing a new centre-back in the summer. And this is why the timing is helping the English clubs. So Liverpool will be there, Arsenal will be there, Chelsea will be there. The release clause is £50m, so the negotiation is on player side, basically. And I’m sure that all these three clubs will push and push again in the next days, weeks, to try reach an agreement with Dean Huijsen and his camp.”

Dean Huijsen to Liverpool?

The defender has a £50m release clause in his contract which makes him easily affordable.

He is a young player with huge potential and a great future sell-on value which makes it pretty clear why the biggest clubs are desperate to sign him.

Considering how clubs are lining up to sign the Bournemouth defender, Andoni Iraola’s team will find it difficult to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

Along with interest in Huijsen, the Premier League leaders are also keen on signing his Bournemouth teammate Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool will open contract talks with £140k-a-week star who has been mediocre this season