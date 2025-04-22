Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, embraces Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing the Lazio defender, Mario Gila, at the end of the season

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that they will face competition from European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club, and his performances have attracted the attention of top clubs.

The Italian outfit are prepared to let the player leave for a fee of around €40-45 million in the summer. It will be interesting to see if any of the aforementioned clubs come forward with an offer for him at the end of the season.

Tottenham could use more defensive depth on the side, especially with players like Cristian Romero linked with a potential exit. The 24-year-old Spanish defender could prove to be a quality replacement for the South American. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the defender, and he will look to prove himself in English football.

Man City want to sign Mario Gila

Similarly, Manchester City could use more quality on the side as well. It has been a disappointing season for them, and they will look to bounce back strongly with quality additions in the summer.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appreciates Gila’s composure, passing ability and understanding of defence. Guardiola is thought to want to develop him alongside the likes of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

City’s ability to not only sign Gila, but also to create an environment that will maximise the player’s potential sets them apart from other clubs. Also, the financial strength of the English giant offers a significant advantage in the transfer race.

Meanwhile, his former club Real Madrid retain a 50% resale right that was included in the deal during Gila’s transfer to Lazio. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich view Gila as an ideal target to add more depth to their squad. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.