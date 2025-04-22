Edson Alvarez (Photo by Imago)

West Ham are targeting another big summer after a very disappointing season, but sales must be made before signings. And they have already started identifying players that can be cashed in on during the transfer window.

West Ham have almost managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League, and while their safety can be assured this weekend, it has been a bitterly disappointing campaign. Graham Potter arrived mid-season, and although the club’s fortunes have not particularly improved, he will be backed in the summer.

But money needs to be raised, and West Ham aim to do this by getting rid of players that have not impressed under Potter – one of those is Edson Alvarez, whose second season at the London Stadium has been very underwhelming.

West Ham tell Edson Alvarez he is not in future plans

As per Claret & Hugh, West Ham have told Alvarez and his representatives that he is not in their plans going forward, and as such, they want him to find a new club this summer. In recent weeks, there has been interest from the likes of Chelsea in the Mexican midfielder, so the Hammers will hope that this can be re-ignited during the upcoming transfer window.

West Ham signed Alvarez from Ajax for a fee of £32m back in the summer of 2023, but they could find it difficult to recoup that figure when trying to sell him two years on. The report states that there is an wide range of interest, but the asking price that is set could depend on whether anything materialises.

It remains to be seen how the summer plays out for West Ham, but there is no doubt that it is an important one for them if they are to start competing in the top half of the Premier League table again.