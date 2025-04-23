Club preparing to bank £150m as Arsenal, Liverpool & Man Utd eye wide-forward transfer

Antoine Semenyo in action for Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a transfer deal for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo this summer.

The Cherries have had a fine season in the Premier League, and that inevitably means it looks like it’s going to be hard for them to keep their star names.

Semenyo is one of those, with the Independent reporting that Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd are considering the Ghana international.

All three clubs want to add a wide-forward this summer, and Semenyo makes sense as a tempting option for them, and he should be available.

The report states that Bournemouth expect to sell three star names in the form of Semenyo, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez for a total of around £150m this summer.

Clubs can bounce on Bournemouth transfer stance

It seems Bournemouth are realistic about their chances of keeping someone like Semenyo, and that looks like good news for the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and United.

The 25-year-old has ten goals and four assists so far this season, and one imagines he could contribute even more in a better team.

At Arsenal, Semenyo could have a key role in helping Mikel Arteta add a bit more variety to his attack, and to take the pressure off Bukayo Saka.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could also benefit from more options in that area of the pitch as Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo haven’t been that consistent, while Diogo Jota has been injury-prone.

United also need a lot of work to improve their squad after a difficult season, and Semenyo could be a fine option to give them an upgrade on flops like Marcus Rashford and Antony in the wide-forward positions.

Bournemouth won’t want to lose three such important players, but one imagines there’s also a lot they could do with an extra £150m in the bank.