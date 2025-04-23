Exclusive: Chelsea have already completed £25m summer signing, club happy with “smart investment”

Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho celebrate for Chelsea (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea have already activated the clause to make Jadon Sancho’s transfer from Manchester United permanent, CaughtOffside understands.

The Blues remain happy with the signing of Sancho after his loan spell at Stamford Bridge this season, with sources describing club figures as viewing it as a “smart investment”.

Even if Chelsea are yet to see the best of Sancho on a consistent basis, there have been signs of improvement from the England international in recent weeks, and there is no plan for the Blues to pay the £5m to get out of buying him.

Sancho flopped during his time at Man Utd but has long been regarded as a big prospect, dating back to his first spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea will feel they can get the best out of him now, with the current plan being to keep Sancho in their first-team next season rather than selling him on.

Jadon Sancho to continue at Chelsea

Chelsea initially agreed a deal with United that would see Sancho’s move become permanent as long as they didn’t finish lower than 15th in the Premier League table, and that has now been guaranteed.

CFC are happy to pay the full amount to sign Sancho permanently, with the feeling inside Stamford Bridge being that he’s worth a lot more than £25m.

Even if Chelsea are not currently planning to sell Sancho, the feeling seems to be that there’s confidence they could make a profit on him if they did decide to let him go in the future.

United will surely also be happy to have offloaded Sancho after his lack of impact at Old Trafford, and they will likely be looking to replace him with a top signing in attack this summer.

Chelsea will probably also continue to make changes to their squad, but with Sancho set to stay, it could be that others such as Joao Felix will be moved on.

CaughtOffside were also told earlier today that Felix is being lined up by his former club Benfica ahead of the summer.