Chelsea make approach over potential transfer of versatile 22-year-old

Malik Tillman in action for PSV (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for talented young PSV star Malik Tillman this summer.

The 22-year-old can play a variety of roles, such as central midfield, further forward as more of a number 10, or out wide on the left.

It seems Chelsea are admirers of his profile and have asked about the conditions of the potential deal, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

Chelsea have a policy of recruiting the best young players in world football, so it makes sense that they’re looking at someone like Tillman, even if he isn’t the biggest name yet.

The USA international is progressing well in his career so far, having shone at a variety of clubs, even if he’s yet to show what he can do at the very highest level.

Is Malik Tillman likely to seal a transfer to Chelsea?

It would be intriguing to see what Tillman could do in the Premier League, though it’s not necessarily clear how likely this move is.

Phillips’ report notes that Tillman has a long-standing interest to return to former club Bayern Munich at some point, so that might be his priority when it comes to a big move.

Chelsea will no doubt try to turn the player’s head, but it also remains to be seen if the Blues will make him that much of a priority.

One imagines it will be a busy summer again at CFC, who have had a rather scattergun approach in the transfer market under this current ownership.

There’s been a lot of emphasis on signing the best young players, but the board have perhaps tried to do too much too quickly at times.

Tillman could be an exciting signing if he joins, but some Chelsea fans will perhaps just want to see this current squad getting more time to gel.