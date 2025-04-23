Sources claim Chelsea held talks with Jorge Mendes this week over superstar transfer

Rafael Leao celebrates a goal for AC Milan (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly had initial talks with Jorge Mendes this week over a potential transfer move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international is a big name and a world class talent, and Blues fans would surely be excited to see him coming to Stamford Bridge.

However, things are not yet at a particularly advanced stage, and despite some talks with Mendes, Chelsea also have other targets they’re considering, according to Simon Phillips.

Leao would likely be a popular name with Chelsea fans, many of whom will feel that the club really needs to make a statement signing of a proven player like this.

CFC have focused on bringing in young players under this ownership, but with mixed results so far, and Leao would probably be more of a step in the right direction to help get the club back to the very top.

Rafael Leao is on Chelsea’s radar, but Jamie Gittens remains one to watch

As well as Leao, however, Phillips reports that Borussia Dortmund’s talented young English winger Jamie Gittens remains a player the west London giants like.

Gittens is younger and less proven at the very highest level, but he has long been regarded as a hugely promising talent.

At some point, though, Chelsea surely need to stop thinking about the future and put together a team that can win trophies in the next year or so.

Talents like Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto will be improving all the time, and they’ll soon be expected to deliver silverware.

Some would argue that it would be easier for them to do that if they had someone like Leao on board as well.

The 25-year-old has won Serie A during his time with Milan, as well as the Supercoppa Italiana, so perhaps he could help Chelsea take that final step towards a major trophy.