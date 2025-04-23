“He may well leave the club” – Insider tips Man United and Arsenal target for summer transfer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly open to selling striker Ollie Watkins this summer, amid growing interest from top Premier League clubs and the rising influence of Marcus Rashford at Villa Park, according to Football Insider.

Since Rashford’s move to Aston Villa at the start of the year, Watkins has seen his playing time get limited at the club.

Manager Unai Emery has favoured Rashford in his team selection over Watkins who had been the club’s first choice striker for a long time.

Since Rashford has performed well in the role and if his transfer becomes permanent to the club, it may open the door for Watkins to consider his future and think about a move away from the club.

Former Villa scout Mick Brown, who also served as chief scout at Manchester United and Blackburn, revealed that Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all monitoring Watkins’ situation closely.

“I put in a lot of effort to convince Villa to sign Watkins when I was there,” Brown told Football Insider.

“The reason for that is he’s different to most strikers at the moment because he always wants to stretch the defence, drift wide and run in behind.

“He’s done that very well in his time at Villa and shown he can do it in the England team as well.

“There have always been little question marks about his control and his consistency in front of goal.

“But he never stops working and improving and I think that’s been clear to see, and he scores plenty.

“So from what I hear, Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been having a look at him, and so have Arsenal after they tried to sign him.

“What’s happened at Villa is Marcus Rashford has come in and he plays that same role as Watkins.

“He looks like he’s back to his best and so he’s being chosen to start some of the big games for Emery.

“Watkins is definitely still a part of their plans, but he’s not going to be happy playing second fiddle to Rashford if they make that deal permanent.

“If that is the case, I’d expect those four teams I mentioned before all to make a move.

“Villa will be ready for that, they know about the interest and if an offer is made that they deem acceptable, he may well leave the club.

“That would then leave space for Rashford to come in and they’d probably want another one too.”

What next for Man United and Arsenal target Watkins?

If Villa make Rashford’s move permanent to the club, United could ask Villa for Watkins in a swap deal.

It is a move that would suit both the parties as both clubs would be getting a player they need.

The need for a new striker at Old Trafford is evident and Watkins has an impressive track record in the Premier League.

The Red Devils may face competition from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side to sign the England international attacker.

Marcus Rashford update: Man United stance has emerged on the future of 27-year-old