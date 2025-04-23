Jamie Vardy receives lucrative offer to join club abroad

Jamie Vardy could be leaving Leicester City (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has received lucrative offers from MLS clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

It seems a final decision has not yet been made on Vardy’s future at the King Power Stadium, with the former England international waiting to see what happens with Ruud van Nistelrooy as manager.

The Dutch tactician perhaps seems likely to be shown the door after Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League this season, which was confirmed after the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

One imagines Leicester would ideally like to have Vardy with them in the Championship next season, but at the age of 38 he might be considering a big final pay-day abroad.

Vardy has previously been linked with Saudi Pro League clubs, but it now seems the main interest in him is coming from the US, according to the Sun.

Jamie Vardy given transfer advice by Gary Neville

Discussing Vardy’s situation recently, Gary Neville weighed in by saying he felt the Foxes hitman could do well to stay at the club and help them out in the Championship next season.

“He’s obviously lost a yard of pace, but I think there are opportunities now that exist in America or in other parts of the world where you can go and play, you can enjoy yourself,” Neville said.

“I think [he should] stay at Leicester… why not? Do they not need Jamie Vardy in the Championship?

“They’re going to have a lot more of the ball, they’re going to dominate the games.

“He knows how to work in the box in short spaces – he’s got better at that.

“There may be a position for him for 25-30 games next season. He’s still could be someone [who is] important for them.”