“Expected to leave” – Fabrizio Romano reveals offer made to exit-bound Arsenal star

Arsenal players celebrate against Brentford (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is reportedly still expected to leave the club this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, Romano provided an update on Jorginho’s future as the Italy international has an offer on the table from Flamengo.

Jorginho will be a free agent this summer and it seems he’s expected to leave the Emirates Stadium once his current deal comes to an end.

Nothing seems to have been decided yet, but Flamengo looks like a potential destination for the former Chelsea man as they’ve presented their offer to him ahead of this possible free transfer…

? Jorginho, still expected to leave Arsenal as free agent at the end of the season. Flamengo have already presented their proposal to the player for a free move. No current negotiations ongoing with Neom FC in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/Gw5wtmju5a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2025

Jorginho is currently out injured, but has generally done well in his role as a squad player for Arsenal in the last few years.

It won’t necessarily be easy to replace what the 33-year-old brings to the team, both on and off the pitch.

However, it makes sense that Jorginho might feel he’s now at an age where he’d prefer to be playing more regularly, even if it means dropping down to a slightly lower level.

Arsenal expected to sign Martin Zubimendi to fill gap left by Jorginho

Even if Jorginho is leaving, it looks like AFC might already have their replacement lined up.

The Gunners have long been linked with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Charles Watts has another update in his latest CaughtOffside column today.

“I can’t really confirm anything about the level of Madrid’s interest in Zubimendi, I’m just not sure about that. But I know that Arsenal remain hopeful of getting a deal over the line for the Real Sociedad star,” Watts said.

He added: “Zubimendi is seen as a priority for Arsenal this summer, with Jorginho certain to leave and Thomas Partey’s future far from clear as he heads towards the end of his contract.”