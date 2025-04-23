Talks being held: Chelsea chiefs weighing up surprise transfer move for Man City star

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Ruben Dias (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea chiefs are reportedly holding internal discussions over the possibility of re-signing Belgian midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City this summer.

The 33-year-old is about to be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium, and it seems Chelsea are evaluating whether it would be possible to snap him up on a free transfer, according to Simon Phillips.

This is seemingly still at a very early stage, and it’s not even clear if there’s much hope of De Bruyne staying in the Premier League anyway.

The report notes that some sources expect De Bruyne to move to the MLS, but it seems others also feel he’s keeping the door open for English clubs.

Chelsea must have Kevin De Bruyne regrets, but re-signing him now doesn’t make sense

Chelsea notably let De Bruyne go when he was a youngster, without ever really giving him much of a chance to show what he could do.

The Belgium international ended up moving to Wolfsburg and he took the Bundesliga by storm before later moving to Man City.

The rest, as they say, is history, with De Bruyne becoming one of the all-time Premier League midfield greats during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea will no doubt regret that they never got to enjoy the best of De Bruyne, but bringing him back to Stamford Bridge now seems like a foolish move.

De Bruyne is now past his peak, and Chelsea should continue with their plan of signing top young players, rather than something short-term like this.

It’s easy to be tempted when a big name like De Bruyne becomes available on a free, but City would surely have kept him if he still had it in him to play like he has done for much of the last decade.