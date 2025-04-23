Leeds manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Imago)

Leeds can now look ahead to returning to the Premier League after securing promotion on Monday, with attention turned to improve Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the 2025-26 season kicking off in August.

As many newly-promoted clubs have shown in recent seasons, Leeds will have their work cut out to avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship – and this is perhaps why they are looking into signing proven Premier League players. Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has been on their radar, and now they are preparing to move for a West Ham midfielder.

Leeds eyeing summer move for Tomas Soucek

According to Czech news outlet IDNES (via The Leeds Press), Leeds are seriously considering a summer move for Tomas Soucek. The 30-year-old has scored seven Premier League goals this season despite having not been a regular starter for West Ham manager Graham Potter, and with his contract set to enter its final 12 months, it seems inevitable that he will be ending his six-year stay with The Hammers.

Everton are also keen on Soucek, and a possible reunion with David Moyes could be appealing to him. But despite this, the report states that the Czech international would be open to joining Leeds – and given that he does not want to be a bench player, he would likely have more opportunities to start at Elland Road.

There is little doubt that a player like Soucek is exactly what Leeds need for their first season back in the Premier League. He has proven that he has plenty of quality, and the likelihood is that West Ham would not ask for too much to sell him given his contract situation. Because of these facts, it would be no surprise to see movement on this front during the summer transfer window.