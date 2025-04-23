Leicester director of football Jon Rudkin and chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Last weekend, Leicester were officially relegated from the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. They will hope to end the current campaign, which has been a major disappointment, on a high before they start to think about life back in the Championship.

The task for Leicester will be to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, and they will be one of the favourites to be one of the three clubs that go up to the top division in English football for the 2026-27 season. But they will likely need to do business in the summer to reinforce their squad, and in recent days, they have been given a welcome boost for this task.

Leicester bank more than £1.25m from UEFA payment scheme

As reported by Leicestershire Live, Leicester are one of the clubs that has benefitted from UEFA paying out for players being released to compete in national team competitions. In total, 900 clubs across Europe have cashed in, with clubs in England earning a combined total of £40m.

In Leicester’s case, they have received more than £1.25m as a result of allowing their players to go on international duty in the 2020-2024 cycle, which included matches being played in Euro 2024, the 2020/21 and 2022/23 Nations Leagues, and also 2022-24 qualifiers for the European Championship.

This is a small but handy boost to Leicester’s coffers, and it could go towards signing new players. It could be a case of the club replacing stars that are expected to move on at the end of the season, with one of those likely to be star striker and club legend Jamie Vardy.

It remains to be seen whether current manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is the man that has a hand in spending these funds, given that his future has been widely speculated upon in recent weeks.