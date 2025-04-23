Liverpool lead the race to sign ‘aggressive’ Premier League star wanted by Arne Slot

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made up his mind to improve his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are on the verge of winning the Premier League title but that would not stop the Dutch manager from adding more quality and depth to his squad.

The Premier League leaders have spent little money in the last two transfer windows but they are ready to change that following their success in the league.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Bournemouth’s 21-year-old left-back, Milos Kerkez, as they seek a long-term successor to Andy Robertson, according to GiveMeSport.

The Reds’ interest is bolstered by their sporting director, Richard Hughes, who previously signed Kerkez for Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

While other clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid have shown interest, Liverpool appear to be the frontrunners.

Kerkez is seen as a potential long-term replacement for Robertson, who is entering the final year of his contract. ​

The young Hungarian has been one of the best players for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth side who have impressed in the league this season.

Kerkez’s game is perfectly suited to the style of football that Slot likes to play at Anfield.

Milos Kerkez could shine at Liverpool under Slot

The youngster is known for making runs forward helping the attackers in the process.

He is also known for his delivery into the box which would make him an ideal replacement of Robertson who has been doing the same for the Reds for a long time.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has praised Kerkez for his performances this season by saying:

“Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. He’s aggressive, he’s got pace. Even when you look at him he looks like a full-back – really aggressive bombing up and down the left side.” ​

Along with a new left-back, the Merseyside club are also eyeing a move for a new right-back due to the uncertain nature of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future.

